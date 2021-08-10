Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 44,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

