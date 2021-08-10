Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ATHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 44,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -1.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.