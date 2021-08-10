Athersys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,079 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 55,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
