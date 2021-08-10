Athersys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,079 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 20.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Athersys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 55,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

