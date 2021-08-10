Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.31

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

