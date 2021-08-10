Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $510.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

