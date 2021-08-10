Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,029,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $119,405,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. 4,353,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

