Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after buying an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,182. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

