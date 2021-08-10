Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

