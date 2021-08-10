Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,048. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

