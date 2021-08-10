Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 18,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

