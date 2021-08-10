Atotech (ATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

ATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

