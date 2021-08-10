Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.