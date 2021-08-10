Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock opened at €75.76 ($89.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.38. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.