Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,867 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $103.27.

