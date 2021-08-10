Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. 37,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,024. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

