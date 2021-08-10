Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. 3,009,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,333. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

