Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.33. 381,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

