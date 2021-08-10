Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

VO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $242.80. 485,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

