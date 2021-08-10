Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

