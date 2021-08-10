Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.07.

AVLR opened at $172.92 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

