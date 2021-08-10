Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $172.92

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.92, but opened at $164.49. Avalara shares last traded at $167.17, with a volume of 4,949 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 409.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Avalara by 117.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $7,674,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 22.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

