Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 15,777 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

BRX opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.