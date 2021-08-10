Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $239,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Equinix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 86.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.32.

Shares of EQIX opened at $814.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $812.94. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,834. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

