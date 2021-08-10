Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.