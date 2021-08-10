Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $415,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.