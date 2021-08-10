Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 628,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 40,897 shares of company stock valued at $209,686 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

