AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.