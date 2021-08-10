AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $255.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $2,393,558. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

