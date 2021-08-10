Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVYA opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

