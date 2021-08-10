Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.66 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

