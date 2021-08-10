Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,364. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

