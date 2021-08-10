Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $29,857,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 32.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

