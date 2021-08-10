Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 670749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

