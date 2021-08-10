Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The company has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $90.00.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

