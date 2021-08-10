AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AXT by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,439 shares of company stock valued at $792,636 over the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $414.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

