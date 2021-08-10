Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.00. Ayro has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

In related news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,832 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

