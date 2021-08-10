B. Riley Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.