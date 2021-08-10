B. Riley Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $40.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.