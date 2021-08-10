B. Riley Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $65.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

ACLS stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $12,902,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

