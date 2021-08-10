Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

