Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $275.40 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 139.6% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $27.53 or 0.00060302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $275.40 million and approximately $76.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,002,258 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

