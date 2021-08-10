Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BADFF opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.