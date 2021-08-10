Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,516. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

