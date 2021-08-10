Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Set at $25.00 by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a $25.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,425. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.