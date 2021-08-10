Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 602,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.57 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

