Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,442. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

