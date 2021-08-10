Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.38.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.