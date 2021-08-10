Bank of America Begins Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

MCG opened at $13.99 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

