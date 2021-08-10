Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 135,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 72,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 166,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,297,473. The company has a market capitalization of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

