Barclays (BCS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (NYSE: BCS) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a 190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 180.00.
- 7/29/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a 180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 170.00.
- 7/29/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a 220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 210.00.
- 7/29/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a 240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 230.00.
- 7/7/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.
- 7/2/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/16/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.
- 6/16/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating.
NYSE:BCS opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
