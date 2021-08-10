Barclays Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 835

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 845 ($11.04).

Shares of LON BOY traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 923.50 ($12.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37). The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 51.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 871.09.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

